Bau cops find stolen 4WD not long after receiving report

KUCHING: A white-coloured four-wheel drive vehicle (4WD) was recovered yesterday, hours after it was reported missing by the owner.

According to Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon, his men conducted the investigation after receiving the report about the missing 4WD, lodged at around 3pm yesterday.

The vehicle was found at Lorong 18 in Pekan Lama Taiton in Bau, with the engine still running.

The 4WD was originally parked at Jalan Song here.

“However, the suspect was nowhere to be seen,” said Poge in a statement, adding that the owner had been informed of the find.

However, Poge said the 4WD would have to remain at Bau police station for further investigation.

With regard to the case, Poge advised the public to never leave behind the keys inside their vehicles.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code, which provides a jail sentence of no less than a year and also a fine upon conviction.