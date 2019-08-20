Cabinet decision on POIC Port not implemented – Tangau

LAHAD DATU: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau yesterday expressed disappointment with the attitude of some parties who not only disputed but also failed to carry out the decision made by the Cabinet on the Palm Oil Industrial Cluster (POIC) port in Lahad Datu.

Nonetheless, Madius is optimistic that the port would be fully operational in the very near future.

“The Cabinet has approved the licence for POIC to serve as a legal landing place on October 23, last year. However, after almost a year, it had yet to be operational because of various bureaucratic attitude.

“I am disappointed as they not only did not implement the decision of the Cabinet, but they are also disputing the decision. Today, I am ordering all the parties involved to change their attitude and provide full cooperation. I believe and hope that this development will run smoothly after this,” he said.

Madius, who is also Minister of Trade and Industry, said this after his working visit to POIC Lahad Datu yesterday. He was accompanied by his assistant minister, Ben Chong, and the permanent secretary of his ministry, Datuk Madiyem Layapan.

POIC Lahad Datu, established in 2005, is an industrial park that provides container port services. However, ships have yet to dock at the port as it is not fully operational.

“Among those that are still missing here are the Customs and Immigration Departments, although the building has been completed. Infrastructure, such as roads, were also not ready while electricity and water supply were insufficient,” he said, adding that the port potential was very good as it was within the sea routes of the Lombok and Makassar Straits with a natural draft of more than 20 metres.

Madius said he was happy that various issues were discussed and finalized yesterday so that the port could begin full operation.

“We will also provide details on the setting up of a committee which was raised during the discussions. All these are good developments which would be progressive for Sabah,” he added.

The government’s target for the industrial sector to contribute 35 percent to the GDP by 2030 would only be achieved if Sabah had comprehensive and competitive ports as well as industrial parks, he said, adding that the industrial sector contributed only 7.3 percent to the GDP in 2017.

POIC chief executive officer Datuk Dr Pang Teck Wai said during the briefing that a lot of investors had voiced their interest to dock at POIC but eventually pulled out.

“Our latest achievement was the POIC bulk terminal made as ‘port tank installation’ by the Asia-Pacific Exchange Centre (APEC) for crude palm oil on May 21, 2019.

“The minister’s visit today gave us great a boost of hope to make POIC Lahad Datu a major port city like Rotterdam in the Netherlands. This is the vision of the Sabah government, this is our challenge with the Ministry of Trade Industry,” he added.