ESSCom investigates report on alleged sea robbery

TAWAU: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) has confirmed receiving a report of a fisherman being shot while attempting to escape from a sea robbery near the Indonesian border last Sunday.

ESSCom commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the investigation was underway.

“Robbery at sea is not something new,” he said when contacted here yesterday.

It is understood that a Filipino fisherman was shot in the right arm during an attempted robbery off Tawau waters at 12.30 pm.

The 60-year-old man and his 27-year-old son were fishing when three masked men, who were in a fibre-glass boat, approached them and pointed a gun at them before ordering them to stop their boat.

The victim was sent to the Tawau Hospital.