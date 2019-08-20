Frenchman arrested after body found in suitcase

LYON: A man was on Sunday arrested in the French Alps after his wife’s body was discovered in a suitcase in the boot of his car as his two young children sat in the back seat, a source close to the case said.

Police acting on a tip-off had put out an alert for the arrest of the man, who is French and known to police. He was detained at Doussard in the eastern Haute Savoie region.

The two children aged six and seven were found unhurt and sitting in the back seat of the vehicle, the source added.

The family had been returning from Italy to France where they lived, a report in the Parisien daily said.

A murder enquiry has been launched. Contacted by AFP the regional prosecutor in Annecy declined to make any comments at this stage. — AFP