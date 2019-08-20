‘Future GDP growth hinges on global devt’

KUCHING: The sustainability of real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the quarters ahead hinges importantly on developments in the global environment.

As per the Department of Statistics, Malaysia’s press release released last Friday, the country’s economy expanded 4.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19) after recording a growth of 4.5 per cent during 1Q19.

“Due to the better-than-expected real GDP growth in 2Q19, we are revising our 2019 GDP growth forecast higher by 0.2 percentage points from 4.5 per cent to 4.7 per cent, which is at the upper end of the official projection of between 4.3 per cent to 4.8 per cent,” AffinHwang Capital said in its notes yesterday.

“However, this also takes into account some slowdown in quarterly growth for the second half of 2019 (2H19), from 4.9 per cent in 2Q19 to an estimated 4.7 per cent.”

The research firm noted that the more moderate growth envisaged for 2H19 was taking into account the slower growth in exports, but the country’s domestic demand remained healthy.

“Nevertheless, we believe the sustainability of real GDP growth in the quarters ahead hinges importantly on developments in the global environment, and as we are cautious of the downside risk from the trade war between US and China, we are maintaining our 4.5 per cent real GDP growth forecast for 2020.”

On the other hand, the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) expected the underlying growth strength in 2Q19 to be rather short-lived and the growth trend to moderate in the next quarter onwards as downside risks to growth intensify.

“Major concern remains on the US-China trade feud which has escalated to a new height with Trump’s announcement of 10 per cent tariff on the remaining US$300 billion of Chinese imports to be imposed on September 1 and December 15, which was then followed by China’s retaliation through a devaluation of the renminbi to below seven per US dollar.

“With the trade developments expected to constantly sway between escalation and de-escalation of tension, global uncertainty and financial market volatility in the near term would be elevated, potentially resulting in delayed investment decisions at the global arena,” Kenanga Research said.

The research arm also highlighted that these external factors would weigh on Malaysia’s growth prospect, albeit partially weathered by domestic activities, in particular through the revival of mega infrastructure projects which would provide spillovers to the private sector activities.

Against this backdrop and taking into account the better-than-expected 2Q19 figures, Kenanga Research revised up its forecast for 3Q19 growth to 4.4 per cent, from 4.2 per cent previously, and revised down 4Q19 growth to four per cent, from 4.7 per cent previously.

Meanwhile, the research arm maintained its whole year projection at 4.5 per cent, compared to 4.7 per cent in 2018.

“As for 2020, we now pencil in further economic moderation, with the GDP growth projected to settle between the range of four to 4.5 per cent (point forecast: 4.3 per cent and previous: 4.7 per cent).”

Similarly, despite a better 2Q performance, RHB Investment Bank Bhd maintained its GDP growth forecast at 4.5 per cent for 2019, as the research firm continued to see downside risks arising from the protracted global trade tensions weighing on global growth, and resulting in weak external trade for Malaysia.

“As we are in mid-August now, the downside risk for 2019 seems not to be significant, in our view,” the research firm said in its Malaysia Economics report.

“Indeed, Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) assessment suggests that the downside risk due to the trade tension on 2019’s economic growth is low and the impact is estimated to be only 0.1 percentage point (ppt) to real GDP growth, if any.

“As a result, BNM kept its forecast of real GDP growth for 2019 unchanged at 4.3 to 4.8 per cent, and the growth, in our view, will likely come in closer to its working number of 4.7 per cent.”