IRBM to stop accepting form CP39, cash or cheque MTD payments from Sept 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM) announced yesterday that it will no longer accept manually submitted Form CP39 (statement of monthly tax deduction), compact discs (CD/ DVD), flash drives and diskettes as well as cash and cheque payments for the monthly tax deduction (MTD) from employers, effective September 1, 2019.

The board said the move is in line with the government’s effort to increase the usage of online payment (e-payment).

“Employers may only use the e-PCB, e-Data PCB or e-CP39 methods provided through the ezHasil sub-menu on IRBM’s official portal www.hasil.gov.my for submission of the statement of monthly tax deduction or employees’ MTD data for the month of August 2019 and for subsequent months,” it said in a statement.

Employers are required to make MTD payments for their employees online via Financial Process Exchange (FPX), Internet banking, Interbank GIRO Transfer (IBG), or via cheque deposit kiosks at CIMB banks only, it said.

Employers are advised to adhere to this new provision to ensure that the submission of employees’ personal data and MTD payments can be made within the stipulated time to avoid compound for late remittance.

For further information, visit www.hasil.gov.my or call Hasil Care Line (HCL) at 1800-88-5436. — Bernama