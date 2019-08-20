‘Middle Baram can be leading kelulut honey producer’

LONG LAMA, Baram: Middle Baram, with its large tract of fertile soil, has the potential to become the state’s main producer of ‘kelulut’ or stingless bee honey, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

He expressed hope that the region will one day spur the state’s kelulut honey industry and pledged to work with the people towards increasing the overall production in the area.

“I hope that one day, middle Baram will become the leading producer of kelulut honey in Sarawak. By working closely, we can push further forward in developing this industry,” he said during a ceremony to hand over kelulut hive boxes to local folk, here recently.

A total of 118 participants from seven villages and longhouses in Telang Usan received the wooden hive boxes to farm the stingless bees. Each participant was given 12 logs with the hives placed on top. He also advised folks here to think up a suitable brand name to reflect the kelulut honey’s middle Baram origin.

According to Dennis, the kelulut farming project is part of the various development plans for areas under the Highland Development Agency.

He said participants would need to go through proper training to ensure that they are well equipped with knowledge to rear the stingless bees, which in turn will help them generate more income and enhance their socio-economic status.

“If this effort proves to be good, I will try to get more funding (to expand the project),” he added.

