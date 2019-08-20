Mildly positive on Dialog’s increased stake in Halliburton Bayan

KUCHING: Analysts are mildy positive on Dialog Group Bhd (Dialog) following its move share purchase agreement with Asia Energy Services Sdn Bhd to acquire an additional 25 per cent equity interest in Halliburton Bayan Petroleum Sdn Bhd for a purchase consideration of US$8.22 million (circa RM34.5 million).

Post-acquisition, this would bring Dialog’s equity stake of Halliburton Bayan Petroleum to 75 per cent, from 50 per cent equity stake currently.

No approvals are required, with the acquisition expected to be completed within 10 business days from the execution of the share purchase agreement.

Halliburton Bayan Petroleum is the independent technical service contractor for the oilfield services contract with Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, to provide services required to enhance the recoverable reserves from the Bayan field, via services such as production enhancement activities, oil development and prospect appraisal.

The Bayan field is located offshore Bintulu, Sarawak, with a term of 24 years (up to 2036).

“We are mildly positive on this acquisition despite the negligible earnings impact as this investment further expands the group’s upstream exposure,” cited analysts at AnImvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) in its notes yesterday.

“Nevertheless, the group’s longer term prospective earnings will still be largely driven by Dialog’s downstream operations in the plant maintenance and tank terminal operations.

“The group expects to complete the 300-acre land reclamation of Pengerang Phase 3 by the end of this year. Dialog will subsequently phase in the construction of petroleum/ petrochemical tanks and a third jetty at an indicative initial cost of RM2.5 billion, in which it will have an 80 per cent equity stake and the Johor state 20 per cent for common tankage facilities and jetty.

“Even after Phase 3, the group still has ample acreage to further double its Pengerang storage capacity with a remaining 500-acre zone comprising further reclaimable land and the adjoining buffer zone. Also, Dialog will be expanding its Langsat Terminal 3 by another 200,000 cubic metres to 300,000 cubic metres.”

Researchers over at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) meanwhile expected minimal impact for Dialog from the acquisition.

“The increased stake would lead to a consolidation of Halliburton Bayan Petroleum’s financials into Dialod’s accounts as opposed to current earnings being recognised into the JV-line of Dialog’s income statement.

“That said, the acquisition should have a minimal impact on Dialog’s balance sheet which currently has net gearing of 0.2 times as at end-FY19 and net debt of RM790 million.”

“Likewise, earnings impact is also minimal, as we estimate the acquired 25 per cent stake would contribute about RM4 million per year of additional earnings to Dialog, making up less than one per cent of its FY20-21E earnings.

“Ultimately, given the minimal financial impact from the acquisition, we are overall neutral, although we acknowledge the fact that it could provide a slight earnings and valuation enhancement.”