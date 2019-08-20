No recall necessary for MyGaz LPG cylinders, faulty tanks not in market, says manager

KUCHING: LPG distributor MyGaz’s regional sales manager Alex John has today allayed concerns that the company’s 34,431 defective gas cylinders are in the market.

He told The Borneo Post that there was no need to initiate a recall of its gas tanks as those with faulty valves are still inside the company’s filling plant in Muara Tebas here.

“These faulty cylinders are still in the filling plant. Those outside it are all good. So there is no issue on the topic on if our cylinders should have been recalled,” he said.

Alex said MyGaz would not let any faulty cylinder out into the market and risk losing their licence.

He urged customers to be patient while they take remedial action.

There has been a shortage of LPG gas cylinders in Sarawak since July this year after MyGaz discovered that their valves were defective.

The market share of Petronas and MyGaz for LPG supply in Sarawak is 60 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Sarawak said in a statement that as part of MyGaz’s action plan to address the shortage of cylinders, the company had applied for some 9,912 tanks to be delivered from the Peninsula but it was not certain when they will be delivered.

The company also said it will purchase new tanks from suppliers, and that it had received 5,000 units of new valves although it could only manage to replace 300 of them a day.