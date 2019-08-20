Over 400 protected animals seized from animal farm in Sibu by SFC

SIBU: Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) has seized more than 400 animals from an animal farm in Sibu last week during a round of surprise inspections on pet shops to crackdown on those illegally keeping protected animals and wildlife as pets.

In a press statement today, SFC revealed that their enforcement team rescued about 38 species of animals (altogether 366 animals) protected under CITES (Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora), five species of protected animals including a pheasant, three hill mynas, two owls, four prevost squirrels and eight parrots; two species of totally protected animals including four pergams and a black hornbill and 28 wildlife, including a mousedeer, 11 peacocks, two kijang, 12 punai and a tortoise.

All these animals will be sent to Matang Wildlife Centre before being released into the wild.

SFC chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton urged all pet shops and animal farm operators to apply and obtain the necessary permits or licences from the Controller of Wildlife before engaging in such practices.

He said pet shops should seek verification on the origin of the animals as keeping protected species can lead to one-year imprisonment and a fine of RM10,000; while keeping totally protected wildlife in Sarawak can lead to the maximum fine of RM50,000 and five years’ jail.

“This is our continuous and long-term commitment in addressing the illegal wildlife trade as we work to safeguard the flora and fauna in Sarawak. This includes instilling awareness and realisation in the minds of the public at large that wildlife is best left undisturbed in the wild, instead of keeping them as pets,” he said.

Those who have information on wildlife trade are encouraged to lodge a report through SFC hotlines in Kuching (019-8859996, 016-8565564), Sibu (019-8190140, 019-8894474), Bintulu (019-8223449, 019-8332737), or Miri (019-8224566, 019-8290994).