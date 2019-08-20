Party to decide if I am to defend seat — Pending rep

KUCHING: Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong says she will leave it to her party to decide on whether she will be defending her seat in the next state election.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker said she felt it was more important that she focused on giving her best to her constituents for the remainder of the current term.

“We are here because the people have given us the mandate, not because of our capability.

“I leave it to the party to decide; it is not up to me to say. In politics, there are many things that are out of your own decision and your will,” she told reporters when met at SJK(C) Sungai Apong here yesterday.

Yong pointed out that she ‘did not own the Pending seat’ even though she had won it in the past three state elections, adding whoever the party selects for the coming polls needs to be capable of delivering the best result possible.

“We have to make sure that we can deliver the seat and the best result for the party. A seat is not an asset of any individual. In a healthy democracy system, we do not want any individual to claim the seat as if it is her or his asset,” she explained.

Asked how she would rate her performance as an elected representative, she replied: “You have to ask the public. How can I rate myself? Just do your best, and when the time comes, you will know whether your performance is up to mark.”

The three-term Pending assemblywoman first wrested the constituency from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) in 2006 by defeating its then secretary-general Datuk Sim Kheng Hui.

She defended her seat in 2011 by beating another SUPP secretary-general, Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is the current SUPP president.

In the 2016 state election, Yong beat SUPP’s Milton Foo albeit with a reduced majority of 5,012 votes compared to 7,595 votes in 2011.