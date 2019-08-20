Revamping waste management high priority for state, says Abang Johari

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is exploring all avenues to recycle waste in the state and turn it into a resource of economic value.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said one such avenue included managing waste through the Global Positioning System (GPS).

“Through satellite identification, the waste that we produce can be identified and with this data, I’m sure the categories of waste can be separated and then recycled.

“The way we manage our waste has to be revamped and by using a new method that collects data through various digital devices, this is the new approach of waste management,” he said at Sarawak Wastes Management Sdn Bhd and Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd’s 20th Anniversary Gala Dinner at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here last night.

He expressed his confidence that the state will be able to identify new ways on how best to manage its waste that was being produced as a result of economic development.

“We want to mitigate the effect on the environment while at the same time, we want to make sure they become a resource for us to move forward, such as reusing the waste itself.”

He pointed out that the state government is also exploring new ways to manage waste that cannot be recycled.

“I was told there is a new technology where you have a very high temperature that will burn such waste into very fine ash, and this can be used in other fields as well.

“I have requested the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) to work with Sarawak Wastes Management and Trienekens to explore this technology because the state government is very serious about preserving our environment,” he remarked.

Also present were Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, acting State Secretary Datu Jaul Samion and Trienekens group chief executive officer Stephen Chin.