Royal Brunei Airlines introduces RB Link flights for Bintulu, Sibu

KUCHING: Royal Brunei (RB) has announced their expanded services and the launching of the RB Link flights, offering travel to Bintulu and Sibu as part of their services.

RB Link services will start operating to Bintulu five times a week (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) from Nov 5,.

Whereas for Sibu, the flights will start operating six times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and twice on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Royal Brunei Airlines (RBA) senior vice president Ai-Ling Ng, RB introduced and launched RB Link flights servicing services connecting Brunei and cities in the island of Borneo and partnership with Malindo Air, Malaysia on July 10 this year.

“RB Link flights are the gateway to Borneo and beyond.

“This is our latest innovative way of improving the products and services across our network and expanding our market to 21 million people,” said Ai-Ling.

She said the markets in the targeted cities are currently under-served, which RB hopes to change with the introduction of this new service.

“By providing RB Link Services, we are confident that air travel will improve in the region allowing various cities and stakeholders to meet the benefits and enhance air connectivity,” she said.

She added, linking Borneo to their greatly enhanced route network is a significant development for air connectivity within the BIMP-EAGA region and one that will stimulate travel and trade between Brunei and Malaysia.

“The regional aircrafts and our business partners were carefully selected to ensure a good fit between the market sizes and seat capacity requirements.”

The short haul flights she said, are best connected with the advanced turbo crop aircraft such as the ATR 72, which has been designed bottom up to suit regional markets.

RB Link flights will be supported with 2 new ATR 72-600 aircrafts operated by Malindo Air and cabin crew trained to RB Service standards and overseen by RB Cabin Crew.

The aircraft and white livery is configured in all economy 72 seats layout, with guests on board being able to enjoy RB signature service, food and drinks for flights beyond one hour.

Currently, RB is having its promotion of RM195 per person for return flights on its Kuching-Bandar Seri Begawan-Kuching route for a period of one month from now.