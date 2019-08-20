State oil and gas matters between PM and me only, says Abang Johari

KUCHING: Issues related to oil and gas in the state would be exclusively discussed between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

This issue, he said, would not be discussed among the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Steering Committee because it was “something special”.

“It was decided that matters on oil and gas will be discussed between the prime minister, myself and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal when it comes to Sarawak and Sabah,” Abang Johari told reporters at his office at Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

He also clarified that the steering committee was still in the process of discussing several issues.

Among them, he noted, was the financial review and the status of the Borneo High Court.

“We have achieved so far satisfactory discussions as per the statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). There are some issues still being discussed before they are delegated to the technical committee,” he said in reards to the press statement from the PMO yesterday.

He did not elaborate on the financial review issue, though speculation points to matters related to the special grants for development and administration.

Under Article 112(d) of the Federal Constitution, special grants to the States of Sabah and Sarawak are to be reviewed every five years.

Abang Johari also did not elaborate on the Borneo High Court issue, but said they wanted to retain the status of the Borneo High Court and the federal side had agreed in principle that the Borneo High Court and Malaya High Court were to be retained as it is.

On the things that had been agreed as per announced, he said six of them were related to Sarawak.

“For now, let the technical committee discuss it. Our target is supposed to be in October,” he said.