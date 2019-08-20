Trio claim trial to trafficking in homemade guns

KOTA KINABALU: Three persons, including two elderly men, claimed trial in the Sessions Court here yesterday after being charged with trafficking in air and handmade shotguns.

Djusni Bonggo, 61, with his son, Elbino, 41, and Ansun @ James Potoh, 76, who appeared before judge Ummu Khaltom Abd Samad, were all charged under Section 7 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

Djusni and Elbino were alleged to have trafficked in four handmade guns (bakakuk) and three air shotguns respectively at a house at Kampung Kinarotuan in Ranau at 2.30 am on August 6.

Ansun was accused of trafficking in two air Steven Rifle Automatic guns and one pistol at Kampung Kapatahan, Bundu Tuhan in Ranau at 6.15 pm on the same day.

Their charges were read in Dusun.

The prosecution objected to bail for Elbino but offered RM15,000 bail for the two elderly accused due to their health problems.

In reply, Djusni told the court that he is suffering from kidney disease and backbone problem while Ansun attended court in a wheelchair accompanied by his kids.

The court fixed September 19 for case management of the three unrepresented accused.

Djusni and Ansun were released on RM15,000 bail each with two local sureties while Elbino was denied bail.