UITM first university to have alumni coalition

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) is the first university in Malaysia to form a federation of its alumni associations.

UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Emeritus Dr Mohd Azraai Kasim said the objective of the Federation of Alumni UiTM is to empower the alumni associations and strengthen ties between the alumni and the university.

“Previously, UiTM alumni associations which were based on faculties, branches and such were not coordinated. The objective of this federation is to allow us to mobilise all our alumni for the benefit of UiTM, especially in empowering the graduates.

“It will help to prepare the graduates to be competitive when they leave and will share the experiences of successful alumni so that they will become successful entrepreneurs one day,” he told reporters after launching the federation here yesterday.

There are currently 45 UiTM alumni associations throughout the country registered with the Registrar of Societies, with a membership of 815,353, who make up the largest number of alumni of tertiary institutions in Malaysia.

Mohd Azraai, who is president of the federation, said various activities will be organised as part of the initiative to add to the university’s endowment fund to help and support students and research.

“It is the alumni’s platform to channel aid and support to the university for teaching and learning purposes and to upgrade facilities.

“The federation will also boost UiTM’s profile globally as many of our alumni have succeeded and are heading large conglomerates,” he said.

Mohd Azraai said UiTM will set up a full-time secretariat and online portal as a platform to highlight the activities of its members and manage membership.

On May 22, chairman of the UiTM board of directors Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohd Tahir proposed that the university’s alumni associations be united under on umbrella body which would benefit the institution, especially the students. – Bernama