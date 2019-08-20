Wan Junaidi sues Chong for defamation, High Court sets trial for March 2020

KUCHING: The High Court today has fixed the trial date for the defamation case of Santubong MP Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar against Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen between March 2 and March 6 next year.

The case management today was done via video conference by presiding judge Judicial Commissioner Dr Lim Hock Leng.

The judge also fixed Nov 29 later this year as the next case management date.

Lawyer Wilfred Yap Yau Sin was in court today, representing Wan Junaidi, while Chong was represented in court by Chong Siew Chiang and Michael Kong.

Wan Junaidi has sued Chong Chieng Jen for allegedly labelling him a “hypocrite”, and demanded damages of not less than RM1 million for defamation.

Wan Junaidi, through his lawyer Wilfred Yap, issued a Letter of Demand to Chong on April 3 this year to withdraw the said words and to publish an apology in newspapers of different languages.

Chong was then given until no later than 5pm on April 8 to respond to Wan Junaidi, failing which the latter would initiate court proceedings against him.