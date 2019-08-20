Zakir Naik’s apology can’t fix damage his words have caused, says DAP legal bureau chief

KUCHING: Fugitive preacher Dr Zakir Naik’s apology today for allegedly making racially-charged comments does not change the fact he has breached his permanent residence (PR) conditions, DAP legal bureau chairman Ramkarpal Singh said.

“The apology by Dr Zakir Naik is an acknowledgement by him that his speeches, objectively taken, has stirred racial unrest in multiracial Malaysia.

“Dr Zakir may have qualified his said apology by saying that his words were taken out of context but the fact remains that such words have caused unrest,” Ramkarpal said in a statement.

He asserted that Dr Zakir’s apology does not detract from the fact that he may have breached his PR conditions which should be the main consideration in deciding if the same ought to be revoked or not.

“In other words, Dr Zakir’s apology does not, in any way, repair the damage that has been done as a result of his words,” the Bukit Gelugor MP said.

Ramkarpal said Malaysia has always been a multicultural country and foreigners who wished to stay in the country must respect and understand this, failing which, they should not be allowed to stay.

He urged the authorities not to be influenced by Dr Zakir’s apology in revoking his PR status as they should act without fear or favour, and with the nation’s wellbeing as its priority.

“Calling the Chinese ‘guests’ and claiming the Indians are more loyal to the Indian Prime Minister compared to the Malaysian Prime Minister is certainly out of line, no matter the context,” said Ramkarpal, referring to Dr Zakir’s public talk in Kuantan recently.

“Dr Zakir may think that his speeches are innocent but that remains what he thinks. What reasonable people think is quite different and the authorities must recognise that his explanation and apology does not excuse him from the wrong that he may have committed.”

In his apology this morning, Dr Zakir, who is not allowed to enter Sarawak, said he accused of causing racial discord by detractors who used “selective sentences taken out of context and adding strange fabrications into them.”

He said he has always been a man of peace because that’s what the Qur’an stands for and that it has been his mission to spread peace throughout the world.

“Even though I have clarified myself, I feel I owe an apology to everyone who feels hurt because of this misunderstanding. I do not want any of you to harbour ill feelings towards me.

“It was never my intention to upset any individual or community. It is against the basic tenets of Islam, and I would like to convey my heartfelt apologies for this misunderstanding,” said Dr Zakir, who is wanted in India for allegedly funding terror activities.

The police have barred Dr Zakir from giving any further public talks.