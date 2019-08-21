2,000 Christians expected at National Day Prayer Service

KUCHING: Some 2,000 Christians are expected to attend the Association of Churches in Sarawak’s (ACS) National Day Prayer Service at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre (CEWC) here tomorrow at 7.30pm.

This year’s service, which is hosted by the Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference (SCAC) of the Methodist Church, is themed ‘Pray’.

Organising chairman William Ting said Methodist Church SCAC president Reverend Dr Tie King Tai will deliver the sermon.

The 7th Kuching Company Boys’ Brigade will usher in the heads of churches, ministers, and readers into the main hall, as well as raise the Jalur Gemilang and Sarawak flags.

The order of service will include scripture readings in English, Bahasa Malaysia, Kenyah, Bidayuh Biatah, Iban, and Mandarin to signify that the churches are made up of different ethnic groups united in one belief and one God.

“It is time again to pray for our beloved Sarawak and Malaysia for the spirit of goodwill to reclaim centre stage among all races of different beliefs, cultures, and religion,” ACS secretary-general Ambrose Linang told a press conference.

“Let us not allow racial polarisation and religious extremism to destroy the fabric of our society, which is the main engine that has prospered Malaysia.”

Linang said invitations have been extended to all Christian members of the State Legislative Assembly and Parliament, heads of government departments and agencies, as well as other faiths such as Buddhists, Hindus, Sikhs, Bahais, and Taoists.

He added ACS branches throughout Sarawak will also hold their own National Day prayer services.

ACS members include the Anglican, Baptist, Catholic, Methodist, Seventh-Day Adventist, Borneo Evangelical Mission, and Salvation Army churches.