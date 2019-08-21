3-in-1 fun fest set to rock Sibu Jaya

SIBU: The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) is taking the lead by bringing a fun and vibrant festival to the booming township of Sibu Jaya this month.

Its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai indicated in a press release that SRDC was working with Amcorp Sibu Jaya (formerly known as Distrepark Sdn Bhd), the master developer of Sibu Jaya, and events management firm Embun Kiara Sdn Bhd to create a mega three-in-one fun festival. SRDC will be organising Pesta Sibu Jaya featuring Mr Strongman Contest, Tribal Games Blowpipe Contest, Sibu Jaya MotoDay – Big Bikers Gathering, Merdeka Fun Ride cycling event and with Embun Kiara’s support, the Ratu Sibu Jaya Beauty Pageant.

Amcorp on the other hand, will be holding the Fun 5 Fiesta, which is a celebration of the symbiotic relationship shared by all just as the five oriental elements of metal, wood, water, fire and earth thrive in the presence of each other.

To celebrate the water element, the highly successful Water Fiesta is scheduled to make a splashing return this year on Aug 31 alongside its fiery partner, the fire element, which will be showcased in the bonfire and fire-breathing performance.

Wood and earth elements will be marked by a massive tree-planting ceremony on the same day. Embun Kiara, will be hosting ‘Karnival Ambang Merdeka’ as a platform for family-oriented fun.

From carnival games to rides and stage performances by popular recording artistes, the carnival will also see a beauty pageant and a karaoke contest.

Sempurai said SRDC is very open to working with the private sector for the wellbeing of the community.

“For such events, doing it alone is financially challenging. With the support of the private sector, we hope that this coming festival would be one of the best the people in and around Sibu Jaya have witnessed in recent years,” he said.

Residents from all around are encouraged to be at Sibu Jaya during the event and have a good time.