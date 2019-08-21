620 artworks submitted for competition

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 620 artworks were submitted for the 34th Sabah Annual Selected Artworks (KPTNS) Competition.

Sabah Cultural Board general manager Mansur Asun said that this year’s edition had managed to record the highest number of entries in recent years.

“For the West Coast Division alone, we had received 86 artworks,” he added.

In this regard, Mansur reminded all the aspiring artists in the state to never stop pursuing their passion.

“Our artwork is our pride,” stressed Mansur in his speech at the KPTNS West Coast Division-level 2019 prize presentation ceremony yesterday.

He said that the Sabah Art Gallery, along with the Sabah Cultural Board and other bodies, must work together to ensure that the state’s art industry would continue to grow.

In the event, Mansur presented prizes and certificates to 13 of the winners from the KPTNS West Coast Division-level 2019 competition.

Also present was Sabah Art Gallery curator Jennifer P Linggi.