BB Love Box seeks to distribute 20,000 Christmas gifts

KUCHING: BB Love Box, organised by The Boys’ Brigade of Sarawak District, is targeting to distribute 20,000 Christmas gifts to those in need regardless of race or religion.

The gift categories are student – with gifts including school bags and stationery sets – and family – with gifts such as 5kg rice, 2kg cooking oil, and 1kg salt.

Collection will run from Oct 26 to Dec 2 at counters located at Crown Square, Boulevard Shopping Mall, and Vivacity Mega Mall in Kuching; Farley Supermarket in Sibu; Bintang Megamall, Miri; Parkcity Mall, Bintulu; and Limbang Plaza, Limbang.

Beneficiaries are those in rural areas identified by the Welfare Department, as well as social organisations such as homes for the elderly, orphanages, and dialysis centres across Sarawak.

The gifts collected will be sent to the respective recipients from Dec 12-20. TEAFm is the campaign’s official radio broadcaster.