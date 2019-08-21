Be proud to fly Jalur Gemilang, MP tells Sibu folk

SIBU: The Sibu Information Department, together with Sibu Community Association, will run the ‘Fly Jalur Gemilang’ programme from Aug 24 to 31, in connection with the National Day celebration.

In his remarks, Sibu MP Oscar Ling encourages everyone to fly the Jalur Gemilang throughout the month as a show of patriotism.

“Those working under state agencies, those running their own businesses, the residents and also motorists here are encouraged to fly the Jalur Gemilang, to show their love for the country,” he was speaking during a press conference on the programme yesterday, where the Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Sibu manager Saiful Arini and Information Department’s representative Chan Suk Leng were also present.

According to Ling, there would be a host of activities to be conducted throughout the week such as a colouring contest, patriotic songs competition, quizzes and also poem-reciting competition.

On Aug 24, a convoy of 20 cars and motorcycles would go around the town and concluded at the Sibu Heritage Centre, where the team leader would hand over a flag to Ling.

Lanang MP Alice Lau would flag off the convoy at Sibu Town Square.

Meanwhile, RTM Sibu is also coming up with its own ‘Merdeka Aspiration’ programme this Aug 24.

The event would be divided into two sessions – from 2pm to 5pm, and from 7.30 to 11pm.

Activities in the first session would include a creative fashion show, ‘Merdeka Exploration’, ‘Merdeka Quiz’ and a ‘BeyBlade Aspiration’.

For the second session, there would be a concert featuring local artistes including Hayati Alias, Florence Lo, Mark Benet, Chew Mei Mei, Hafiza Azura Mohd and Hamdan.