CM’s wife launches her recipe book ‘Curry Leaves’

KOTA KINABALU: Wife of Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal, Datin Seri Panglima Hajah Shuryani binti Datuk Haji Shuaib, has embarked on sharing her favourite Malay cuisines in her first recipe book entitled ‘Curry Leaves’.

The 100-page recipe book comprises 100 of Shuryani’s recipes which were passed down to her by her mother and grandmother. ‘Curry Leaves’ is the 15th book published by Shuryani.

Shuryani said, cooking has been her passion since she was a young girl and while growing up, the kitchen became her haven for experimenting recipes, creating signature dishes and trying out unfamiliar ingredients.

“Later on, when I became a wife and mother, the time spent together as a family sitting down at dinner in our home was what I looked forward to the most. Nothing makes me happier than having my family and friends gathered at the table enjoying my recipes. And so, this book of recipes entitled ‘Curry Leaves’ has been a labour of love – not just my love for cooking but also the beautiful memories that came to mind as I reminisced on the occasions that made these recipes so special to me,” she said at the book launching event yesterday.

The launching was officiated by Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Datuk Christina Liew, with Shafie in attendance.

Shuryani said, the book contained all her favourite recipes and even tips on how to make guests feel welcome and comfortable. The recipes, she said, were easy and well-liked by her friends and families, such as Elephant Ears or Breakfast Nasi Goreng served with Sambal Tumis, as well as her version of grilled beef with tamarind sauce and Wajik.

“These personally crafted recipes have brought smiles to the faces of many people and, of course, my family,” she said.

Shuryani hoped that by sharing the recipes would bring joy to those who try out her recipes as well.

She said 1,000 copies of the recipe book are available, with plans to reprint more soon. Proceeds from the sale of ‘Curry Leaves’ will go towards Yayasan Insaniah to assist underprivileged people.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has praised his wife’s cooking skills in his impromptu speech.

The couple met in London, when Shafie went to stay with his cousin during Christmas while studying in North Staffordshire.

“I saw a pretty woman. She was quiet and wearing a sarong batik,” Shafie recalled, adding that even then, Shuryani was an adept cook.

“I didn’t have money back then but I gave her five or 10 pounds to buy something to cook,” Shafie said.

Not knowing that Shafie could not take spicy food, Shuryani cooked a fiery ‘pajeri’.

“She asked me how the food was and I said it was nice and lovely. But I ended up having diarrhoea for the next two days because I could not take spicy food, Shafie said.

Nevertheless, Shafie said, the smell and aroma of spices would permeate the whole house whenever Shuryani was cooking.

He added that his wife’s cooking often came to mind when he was remanded for eight days by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in the past.

Shafie remembered Shuryani preparing his favourite dish on his birthday while he was on remand, but her food was not allowed to be brought in and thus he ended up fasting throughout the night.

He expressed gratitude to Shuryani, saying that it was not easy to cope with the pressure of living with a politician, who start work early in the morning and come home still thinking about work till late at night.

“She has helped me a lot in realizing my agenda in assisting the communities,” Shafie said.

Shafie congratulated his wife for having published 15 books and sharing her knowledge and experience with the public.

“She has inspired a lot of people through her cooking and hospitality,” he beamed with sheer delight.