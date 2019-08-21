Dev Kumar: Six police personnel nabbed for drug abuse in Sarawak so far, more tests to follow

KUCHING: Six police personnel have been arrested in Sarawak for suspected drug abuse since Aug 13 under the nationwide ‘Ops Blue Devil’.

According to Deputy Police Commissioner Dato’ Dev Kumar M. M. Sree, all of the suspects have been released on bail, pending a pathology lab report for them to be charged in court.

“The latest arrest was a 33-year-old traffic staff who was arrested in Sibu on Aug 19 who tested positive for methamphetamine,” said Dev.

The other five suspects are a 39-year-old lance corporal who was arrested in Limbang on Aug 16; a 40-year-old corporal in Sibu (Aug 15); a 38-year-old corporal from PGA Batu Kawa (Aug 15); a 42-year-old lance corporal in Kuching (Aug 14) and a 29-year-old lance corporal in Kota Samarahan (Aug 13).

In Sarawak, there are more than 80 police officers who on a ‘target list’ for drug abuse.

Besides those on the list, random drug tests will also be carried out on officers from all across the ranks.

Carried out throughout the country, ‘Ops Blue Devil’ has also weeded out some 100 policemen who have tested positive for drugs, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador revealed yesterday.

Earlier today, Abdul Hamid told Bernama that the drug contagion in the country is at a critical level and has seeped into even the police force.

The operation is also aimed to clean up the force of corruption, boost the integrity of the police and crack down on drug distributors and illicit drug laboratories in the country.