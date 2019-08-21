Wood cutter arrested for allegedly molesting own daughter

KUCHING: A 32-year-old wood cutter was arrested by the police at his house in Jalan Matang around 7.30pm last night for allegedly molesting his own daughter on Aug 19.

Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect will be investigated under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

“During the interrogation, the suspect admitted that he did hug his daughter while they were sleeping and rubbed his crotch against hers,” said Aidil in a statement today

Aidil said the eight-year-old victim also claimed that this was the third time this year that she was molested by the suspect.

Meanwhile, a police report was lodged by the suspect’s wife on Aug 20, which led to the arrest of the suspect at their house.

The suspect’s wife, who was initially suspicious of the acts, finally lodged a police report when the victim allegedly told her the details as to what happened.

The victim was also sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for a medical check-up.