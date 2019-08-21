Exam for Taiwan dental graduates wanting to register in Malaysia under review, says dep minister

SIBU: The Health Ministry is reviewing a 2016 decision requiring dental graduates from Taiwan to sit for a qualifying examination in Malaysia, said Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

He explained that in 2016, the then Minister of Health had imposed an additional condition requiring graduates from seven Taiwanese dental schools to pass a professional qualifying exam irrespective of whether they passed the Taiwan Board examination.

Dr Lee told The Borneo Post that that was the reason why graduates before 2016 did not have to sit for the examination in Malaysia whereas graduates after 2016 need to sit for it.

He said under the additional condition, as long as the graduates pass the qualifying examination, they can practice dentistry in Malaysia.

“If they already practised two years in Taiwan, they can immediately practice after passing the examination. However, fresh graduates need to undergo two years of clinical practice in Malaysia before they can be registered,” he said.

Last month, parents and graduates of the seven Taiwanese dental schools were alarmed when they learned that the schools were not recognised by the Malaysian Dental Council (MDC).

The affected schools are Taiwan University School of Medicine, National Defense School of Medicine, Yangming University School of Medicine, Taipei Medical University, China Medical University, Zhongshan Medical University, and Kaohsiung Medical University.

Dr Lee today clarified that the Public Service Department and MDC had given the seven Taiwanese dental schools “conditional recognition” in 1996, requiring graduates to go through two years of clinical practice in Malaysia before they can become registered dentists in the country.

He added that this condition was consistent with Dental Act 1971 section 12(9) where Minister has the power to set conditions or restrictions following consultations with Malaysia Dental Council.

“Hence Taiwan Dental Graduates were never recognised under Dental Act 1971, section 12(1). I.e. they were never and they were not listed in the second schedule of the recognised universities,” he said.

Dr Lee said the ministry was now studying the 2016 decision that required graduates to sit for the qualifying examination and no decision has been made as yet.

At the same time, he pointed out that the new Dental Act 2018 which was passed in Parliament in April 2018 but has yet to be enforced, would require all dental graduates whether local or foreign universities to pass a common examination before registration.

Dr Lee had in Kuala Lumpur yesterday met the Sarawak United People’s Party education bureau head Datuk Ding Kuang Hiing and the Federation of Alumni Association of Taiwan Universities Malaysia (FAATUM) president Datuk Lawrence Ting on the issue.

A statement issued by the bureau yesterday said Dr Lee had said that if the Ministry of Health decides not to recognise certain universities, the decision cannot be effective immediately because it will be unfair to the students who are still studying.

“Dr. Lee Boon Chye remarked that if the Ministry of Health decided not to recognise certain universities, the decision could not be effective immediately because it would be very unfair to the students who are still studying.

“He said that likewise if Taiwanese degrees were not recognised today, the decision would not be effective immediately. The effective time must be five years later, so that parents and students, including potential students would be aware of the decision and be prepared. He said that this was and is a worldwide practice,” said the statement.