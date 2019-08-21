Johor police to disallow public talks by Zakir Naik

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor police will disallow public talks by Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik in the state so as to prevent controversy that can undermine harmony, Johor Police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said yesterday.

He said the police have received 244 reports against the preacher.

Zakir, who is from India, is a permanent resident in Malaysia.

Mohd Kamarudin also said that the police will provide security advice to the Johor Islamic Affairs Department (JAINJ) which has the final say on programmes involving Zakir.

“We do not want any element than can undermine racial and religious harmony,” he said when asked whether the Johor police will emulate their Melaka counterparts in prohibiting public talks by Zakir.

Mohd Kamarudin was approached after the monthly assembly of the Johor Police and his handing over of duties as Johor Police deputy chief to his successor Datuk Shafie Ismail.

Zakir is being questioned by the police at Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur, for having allegedly made provocative remarks against Malaysian Hindus and Malaysian Chinese during a talk in Kota Bharu on Aug 3, prompting calls for him to be deported to India.

He is being probed under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

Zakir has been wanted by Indian authorities since 2016 for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches. – Bernama