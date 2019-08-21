KGBS supports stern action against sale of vape to youth

SIBU: Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) fully backs the statement by Ministry of Health (MoH) that it will take stern action against those who sell electronic cigarettes or vape to teenagers and youth in the country.

KGBS president Ahmad Malie pointed out the number of teenagers and youth exposed to and influenced by vape was on the rise, and the situation was worrying.

“KGBS is very concerned with the trend of teenagers and youth including school children vaping in public. This happens perhaps because there are among them those who are less aware they are in the teenager and youth bracket. Furthermore, vape is made of various substances which at this point of time are difficult for us to identify,” he said yesterday.

Ahmad was responding to Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye’s recent statement that stern action would be taken against those who sell electronic cigarettes or vape to children under the age of 18.

Dr Lee reportedly said the ministry viewed seriously the disturbing trend of teenagers vaping, which needed to be addressed immediately as it was feared that it would cause a decline in the moral of the younger generation, as well as creating more social problems.

The deputy minister added that it was worrying to note that school students and teenagers got so attracted to vaping. In this regard, KGBS also appreciated MoH’s move to take early precaution to tackle the issue before it becomes critical, said Ahmad. At the same time, KGBS urged the public to be more sensitive to this issue and help eradicate it.

“KGBS does want to see our young generation easily destroyed by irresponsible quarters or individuals. If the public always join hands to tackle this vape issue, KGBS is confident that it can be reduced,” Ahmad said.