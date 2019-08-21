Last of fires in Sector 3 doused after 20 days

MIRI: Forest and peat soil fires in the last of the affected areas in Sector 3 in Kuala Baram were finally doused yesterday, 20 days after the start of the operation.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri chief Law Poh Kiong told The Borneo Post that the Bombardier CL-415 aircraft belonging to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) had succeeded in dousing the remaining 10 per cent of the fire by dumping 300,000 litres of water in two sorties.

“Since it (aircraft) was deployed here on Aug 15, it has dropped a total of 1,080,000 litres of water,” he said, adding that the operation would continue today to attack fires in other areas.

Law, in a statement issued earlier yesterday, said volunteers from Naim had carried out direct attacks and total flooding at Sector 2, while Bomba personnel combated bush fires in Pulau Melayu.

“The volunteers were able to put out fires on 10 acres of land and carried out total flooding on 50 acres,” he said.