Male nurse arrested for allegedly molesting colleague

SIBU: A 31-year-old male nurse was arrested by the police for allegedly molesting his 24-year-old colleague.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the suspect went to the victim’s house at around 10am on Aug 17 to deal on matters related to the victim’s car.

The victim planned to sell her car because she wanted to follow her husband who is working in Kuala Lumpur.

“When the victim went into the room to get the car’s registration document, the suspect entered the house and pulled as well as hugged the victim.

“The victim attempted to escape to another room but to no avail. The suspect also tried to remove her shirt but failed,” he said in a statement today.

Stanley said the victim who has children, was initially reluctant to go to the police to report the matter as she was worried that it would jeorpardise the suspect’s career.

The suspect is married with a child.

However, the suspect continued to harass and called her several times after that.

She decided to lodged a police report on Aug 20.

The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty.