New MyGaz LPG cylinders to be delivered next week, says director

KUCHING: New MyGaz LPG cylinders are expected to be delivered next week, solving the shortage problem in the state, says Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen.

MyGaz Sdn Bhd director Datuk Zayad Ismail had also given his assurance that MyGaz is undertaking all possible means to resolve the issue as soon as possible, said Chong in a press statement today.

“I have met up with the director of MyGaz Sdn Bhd Datuk Zayad Ismail to discuss the MyGaz cylinder (yellow gas cylinder) shortage problem in Sarawak.

“While MyGaz is now replenishing the stocks of its dealers and sellers, MyGaz estimates that by the first week of September, all supply will be normalised,” the statement read.

To address the leaking valve problem, new valves have been delivered in batches and additional manpower has been deployed to Sarawak and work overtime to carry out the valve inspection and replacement work, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, priorities have been given to hawkers, food stall operators and those traders whose living depends on the supply of LPGs.

According to the director’s report, as of yesterday, the company’s LPG cylinder production level in Sarawak has resumed to pre-crisis levels.

Currently the company is working on extra production to make up for the shortage created during the past two-week crisis, he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has also contacted Petronas to increase its supply of LPG cylinders (the green LPG cylinders) so that if consumers wish to switch from MyGaz to Petronas, there is sufficient stock for supply, said Chong.

“KPDNHEP regrets the inconvenience caused to the public on the MyGaz problem and assures the public that the ministry will be keeping a close and constant lookout on the progress of the matter,” he said.

The faulty valves on 34,431 cylinders were discovered in July and since then these faulty cylinders have been kept safe inside the MyGaz filling plant in Muara Tebas here, according to MyGaz regional sales manager Alex John yesterday (Wednesday).