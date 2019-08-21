Orangutan Endu becomes new mom at Semenggoh Wildlife Centre

KUCHING: The Semenggoh Wildlife Centre has welcomed a new baby orangutan, the second in under a month.

Sarawak Forestry announced the new addition to the conservation centre, some 20km from here, with a Facebook post last night.

“New Orangutan mum Endu gave birth to the first baby of her family. She came to the centre with the newborn baby yesterday (Aug 19) afternoon around 2.40pm. Her last attendance before this was on August 16. As the umbilical cord still attached to the newborn, the baby might be born on August 17,” it said.

Photos of the newborn ape clinging to its mother was also shared with the post.

Sarawak Forestry pointed out that it continues to provide an holistic approach to the management and protection of the great apes.

The corporation also encouraged the public to support its wildlife conservation effort through their orangutan adoption programme at https://semenggoh.my/adopt-orangutan/.

On July 29, Sarawak Forestry announced the birth of orangutan Minah’s fourth baby.

The corporation believes that the baby was born on July 26 based on the experience of its park rangers.

Sarawak Forestry operates several wildlife rehabilitation centres including in Semenggoh where some 30 orangutans roam freely within the centre and the surrounding 740- hectare forest reserve.