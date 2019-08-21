Perak executive councillor gets death threat, police nab a suspect

IPOH: Perak state executive councillor Howard Lee Chuan How has stated he has received death threats, one a few days ago and another yesterday.

Perak Police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said yesterday they arrested a 35-year-old suspect yesterday and have remanded him for four days from yesterday.

He said they also seized a handphone from the man.

Lee, who is also Perak Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman, said he received the first threat in the form of a screenshot of a WhatsApp group.

“On Sunday, I asked my officer to make a police report. I have submitted everything to the police to investigate the death threat,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Lee, who is DAP National Socialist Youth (DAPSY) chief, told a press conference yesterday afternoon that the second threat was sent by an unidentified individual to his Instagram account.

“The message was ‘I will grill you’.

Lee said: “I personally forgive (the individual who made the threats) but our country has laws that have to be obeyed and I leave it to the police to take action,” the Pasir Pinji assemblyman said, adding that the most worrying thing about these threats is the safety of his wife and family.

He had said in the statement that he is always open to and welcomes differences (in opinion), but a death threat is something serious and requires further action from the authorities.

He said freedom of speech is an internationally recognised right and guaranteed by the Federal Constitution.

“In fact, Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations also recognises the right to voice opinions and to speak up.

“However, I am convinced that a death threat is not accepted as part of this right,” he said, adding that as an executive councillor, he carries out the trust and responsibilities given to him with diligence. – Bernama