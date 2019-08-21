Report: Cabinet gives motorbike ride-hailing service the greenlight

KUCHING: The Federal Cabinet has agreed in principle to allow ‘Go-Jek’, the motorcycle ride-hailing service, to operate in the country, a news report said.

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof said in a report by The Star that the Cabinet had discussed the matter at length today and have given the green light for the service.

“Cabinet in principle has agreed for this ‘Go-Jek’ service to be implemented.

“The Youth and Sports Ministry and the Transport Ministry have been asked to work together and discuss what laws need to be amended or created to enable this service to be implemented in the country,” he told reporters in Putrajaya.

Mohd Redzuan also said the two ministries would take one to two months to come up with a way to implement the service for the Cabinet’s consideration.

“We want to ensure whatever we implement to develop the economy of our youth, it does not contravene the law,” said Mohd Redzuan.

The report said the motorbike ride-hailing idea was mooted following a meeting between Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Go-Jek founder Nadiem Makarim with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Go-Jek is an Indonesian motorbike ride-hailing company.