‘Sabah for Sabahans’ means a call for rights of Sabahans under MA63 – CM

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister cum Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal yesterday said that the party’s ‘Sabah for Sabahan’ slogan did not mean Sabahans were being parochial.

Instead, he said the slogan was a call for the rights of Sabahans under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“It does not mean that we are being parochial.”

He said other states also had their own slogans, like ‘Terengganu for Terengganu’ and ‘Johor for Johor’.

Shafie said that when commenting on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s call on Malaysians to think of the big picture when it comes to the way they see their country, rather than narrowing their thinking to their respective ‘individual territories.”

Dr Mahathir has said that the idea of talking about Sabah for Sabahans, Sarawak for Sarawakians and Peninsular for Peninsular Malaysians was not healthy.

“We hope that we can always think of ourselves as Malaysians and not as individual territories,” he said recently.

Shafie said Sabahans should also help develop the State as many local entrepreneurs had opted to invest in Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong and Singapore.

“Why do they keep their money overseas? They should use the money to develop Sabah.”

As for the Perlis mufti Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin’s claim that Malaysia is for Malays, Shafie declined to comment as he said it was high time for the people to come together in building the nation.

He said when a minister from Sabah was appointed into the Federal Cabinet, they were federal ministers for the country.

He pointed out that it was improper to focus on divisive issues, but rather we should focus on issues that could unite the people, and contribute towards building the nation.