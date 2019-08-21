SK Sungai Genaan’s compound flooded, school session continues as usual

BINTULU: The compound of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Genaan in Sebauh District was flooded since Tuesday evening.

According to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee secretariat chief Major Ismail Mahedin, as of 7am today, the flood water was about 12 inch high.

He said the increase on water level was due to a moderate rain all night long.

“This morning the whole compound of the school was flooded,” he said in a statement based on a source from Sarawak Education Department.

However, he said school session for 23 pupils and four pre-school children continued as usual despite the floods as the classrooms are built on stilts.