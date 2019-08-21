S’wak to have 3 new fire stations this year — Bomba state chief

SIBU: Three new fire stations will be completed in Sarawak this year – one each in Selangau, Sibu Jaya and Batu Niah.

Disclosing this recently, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak director Khirudin Drahman said the new stations in Selangau and Sibu Jaya are expected to be completed in October while the one in Batu Niah in December.

According to him, the one in Selangau is Type D station.

“It will be staffed by a station chief, three team leaders, six fire engine drivers and backed up by 15 auxiliary fire fighters,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira said the Selangau fire station, when commissioned, will facilitate fire fighting in the district.

“This station is of necessity as in the event of emergency it will take about one and half hours to two hours for help from Sibu Bomba to arrive.

“Therefore, the new fire station will certainly give relief and peace of mind to the locals,” he pointed out.

As of now, this small town relies on fire fighters from Sibu – some 120km away – and Mukah which is about 100km away, he said.

It is estimated that some 200 longhouses in Selangau will stand to benefit from this new fire station.