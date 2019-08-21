‘System glitch’ over annual income sees teachers facing hefty tax bill

KUCHING: Two female teachers claim that an error which resulted in their annual income figure being doubled or tripled, has resulted in them being slapped with a hefty income

tax bill by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

“My wife’s (annual) income is suddenly as big as the education director’s,” the husband of one of the teachers told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He also claimed that other teachers in Sarawak were also similarly affected.

The teachers, meanwhile, said they had notified the IRB of the error in their 2018 income figure, but that its officers insisted on the settlement of income tax payment and arrears.

Due to the error, one teacher is said to have an annual income of RM95,000 while the other, RM120,000.

One of them even said she had already paid the IRB twice via instalment for the amount demanded.

She added that when they sought explanation from IRB offices here and in Sibu, they were only told that the error was caused by ‘system glitch’.

“A teacher we know was asked to pay RM30,000 in income tax, which should not be the case at all.”