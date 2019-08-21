Waste now seen as form of resource – Trienekens S’wak CEO

KUCHING: Waste these days are no longer regarded as unwanted or unusable materials as they can become a form of resource.

Trienekens Sarawak group chief executive officer Stephen Chin said the waste management industry has evolved from the 3R approach (reduce, reuse, and recycle) to 6R (rethink, reuse, recycle, repair, reduce and refuse) and the circular economy, which is an economic system aimed at eliminating waste and the continual use of resources.

“We talk about waste management and today, we are into resource management where waste is no longer seen as waste, but a form of resource,” he said at Sarawak Wastes Management Sdn Bhd (SWM) and Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd’s 20th Anniversary Gala Dinner which was graced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching on Monday.

In view of this, Chin, who is also SWM director, said one of the new projects undertaken by Trienekens Sarawak is the establishment of a waste oil recovery plant.

“Here, we try to collect used oil from around the various industries and distill them so that we can reuse the oil again as part of our programme,” he revealed.

He pointed out that the environmental and waste management company has also undertaken a digitisation programme to ensure that waste collection services are fully digitised so as to provide efficient service for the community.

“We are also working with Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus to help us to set up smart bins, as well as with Universiti Malaysia Sarawak to conduct research on our waste characterisation.

“The purpose of this waste characterisation study is to enable us to understand our waste properly so that we know what are the items that can be recycled and reused, and how we can help the community reduce their waste,” he explained.

Chin noted over the two decades, SWM and Trienekens Sarawak had developed and progressed exponentially, starting from a municipal waste collector to being a full-fledged service provider.

“The key operating principle of the Integrated Waste Management System has always been to eliminate the negative effects arising from waste to both the environment and society.

“Our holistic, modern waste management system now includes a digital logistics system, a Level 4 sanitary landfill, secure landfill, two hazardous waste incineration plants, a Leachate Wastewater Treatment Plant, a Waste Oil Distillation Plant and an ISO 17025-certified laboratory among others,” he said, adding that Trienekens Sarawak is also certified with ISO 9001 for Quality Management, ISO 14001 for Environment and ISO 45001 for Occupational Safety and Health.

These achievements, he remarked, would not have been possible without the strong support of the Sarawak government, the companies’ partners from city and municipal councils, environmental agencies such as Natural Resources and Environment Board Sarawak, Department of Environment Sarawak, Atomic Energy Licensing Board as well as the Department of Occupational Safety and Health, customers, financiers, contractors and the community at large.

During the dinner, SWM and Trienekens Sarawak also presented contributions of RM10,000 each to Community-based Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) Mambong, PDK Sri Satok and PDK Perpikat, Bintulu to commemorate the companies’ 20th anniversary celebration and ongoing corporate social responsibility to support community and social development.

Abang Johari was also on hand to present Trienekens Associates Awards 2018 to several recipients, namely Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd which won for Best Support & Services; Tai Tong Tyre & Batteries Sdn Bhd (Best Vendor); Toh Ah Kaw Contractor Sdn Bhd (Best Performance by a Municipal and Commercial Waste Contractor); and Petrojadi Sdn Bhd (Best Performance by a Scheduled Waste Contractor).

Among those present were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and acting State Secretary Datu Jaul Samion.