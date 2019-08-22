147 receive state awards, honours from TYT

KUCHING: A total of 147 individuals received state awards and honours from Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at the Dewan Besar Astana Negeri here yesterday.

Heading the list of recipients was Dr Hii Sui Cheng who was conferred Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak Johan Kenyalang (J.B.K.). He was followed by Walter Dior Singgaw and Joseph Kiu Chiong Kiet who who received the Darjah Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Sarawak (P.B.S.).

Ten persons received Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang (P.B.K.). They are Hilary John Da, Anthony Aboi, Ngu Tai Kong, Charles Balan Seling, Lee Choon Seng, Hamdiah Bakir, Yusfida Khalid, Huong Siew Hung @ Huong Siu Hung, Malcolm Layang Jimbun and Mazlan Kiflie.

Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (P.P.B.) was conferred on 23 persons while there were 33 recipients of Darjah Ahli Bintang Sarawak (A.B.S.). Twelve received Darjah Ahli Bintang Kenyalang (A.B.K.) and 40 persons were awarded Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (P.P.T.).

Meanwhile, Darjah Bentara Bintang Sarawak (B.B.S.) was conferred on 26 recipients.

Among those present at the investiture ceremony were Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib; Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing; Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip and his wife Datin Dr Zaliha Abdullah and other dignitaries.