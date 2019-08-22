Air quality worsens again at ILP Miri, SK Kuala Baram 2

MIRI: The air quality recorded at Miri Industrial Training Institute (ILP Miri) and SK Kuala Baram 2 returned to hazardous and unhealthy levels respectively today with Air Pollutant Index (API) readings at the two stations increasing steadily since 7pm last night.

At 8am today, API readings at ILP Miri stood at 404 – a significant increase from an unhealthy reading of only 155 recorded at 7pm last night.

Meanwhile, API readings in SK Kuala Baram 2 at 8am today also showed a significant increase from 133 at 7pm last night to 204 at 8am today.

An API reading of zero to 50 is good, 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 unhealthy, 201 to 300 very unhealthy and 301 and above is hazardous.

The Miri station on the other hand recorded a moderate reading API reading of 93.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong when contacted earlier today said the increase in API reading was due to the several acres of land at Kuala Baram peat soil areas which has come back active and continue to produce smoke.

Law said based on information and aerial surveys through drone and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Bombardier aircraft around 8pm yesterday, the department found new or revived smoke debris due to extreme heat in this division these past two days.

The new patches are at Tudan Phase 5 areas which is now under control with fire extinguishing operation was conducted by Miri Bomba, Kg Pengkalan Lutong areas which is now under control and a firefighting operation was performed by Lopeng Bomba.

As for Sector 1, smokes are seen to be reactivated near a junction to Hamidah Welfare Complex. Fire breaks have been placed to control the fire in this sector.

Sector 2 was the area with the most smokes coming near the traffic light junction in Senadin and places near to ILP – in which the extinguishing operation is currently being conducted by Naim personnel. The extinguishing operation at this sector will continue to be assisted by Bomba helicopters starting today for water bombing.

As for Sector 3, it still produces thick smokes in the forest areas at Lot 4041. The fire extinguishing operation at Sector 3 is still ongoing using the Bombardier aircraft.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) has also been working together closely with Bomba and MMEA in combating peat soil fires in Kuala Baram. During an operation conducted from 4pm to 8pm yesterday, there are still fires at peat soil areas in Sector 2.

The monitoring was conducted around a radius of 800 meters to 1,200 meters at a height of 60 metres to 80 metres.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin who is also Senadin assemblyman, when contacted earlier today, said as of now, no school has been closed.

“No school closed as of now as the authorities are still waiting for the average of an 24-hour index,” he emphasised.