BEBC inks MoU with Palawan Economic Business Council

LABUAN: BIMP-EAGA Business Council (BEBC) Labuan has signed a memorandum of understanding with its counterpart Palawan Economic Development Council BIMP-EAGA Business Council (PEDCO-BEBCP) last week.

The MoU was to foster economic relationship between the two councils on various business fields and investments.

BEBC Labuan was represented by its chairman Azhar Othman and PEDCO by its chairman emeritus Cipriano Dc Barroma and signed at a leading hotel in Elnido, Palawan.

The MoU’s objectives among others are BEBCL should participate in and/or organise business activities and share information relating to trade and investments in Labuan obtained therefrom with PEDCO-BEBCP that serve the common interest of both parties particularly in the areas of duty-free trade; oil and gas; transhipment; logistics; international business and financial services; tourism and infrastructure development.

Subject to further agreements, PEDCO-BEBCP shall participate in and/or organise business activities and share information relating to trade and investments in Palawan obtained therefrom with BEBCL that serve the common interest of both Parties particularly in the areas of trade, agriculture (specially Halal goat meat) , fishery, tourism, and infrastructure development;

The two parties shall invite or include the other party in events where one of the Parties is the main and/or co-organiser with other partners; the other party shall endeavour to promote Labuan and Palawan respectively for purposes of mutual interest; both parties shall explore future activities for collaboration that is of mutual interest for both Parties from time to time.

Both parties also agreed the details pertaining to the collaboration outlined herein and in the future shall be subject to negotiation and agreement by the representative(s) of respective party.

In achieving the objectives of this MoU, both parties shall work on the basis of reciprocity within the parameters of their respective laws; constitution; regulations and/or policies.

This MoU shall form the basis of consensus for the parties to examine the feasibility of the collaboration until such time when any other manner of agreement is entered into by the Parties upon terms and conditions to be mutually agreed upon.

Azhar said both councils realise it was not feasible to adequately foresee and address every issue involving the collaboration of the two parties herein.

“Hence the two councils should use their best endeavours to realise their expertise in carrying out the steps and measures necessary for furthering their mutual interest under this MoU in accordance with the spirit of close cooperation and mutual assistance,” he said. — Bernama