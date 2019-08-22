City Hall waives fees for Gaya Street Lantern Festival

KOTA KINABALU: The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) will waive all the fees incurred for the Gaya Street Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival organized by the United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK) to indicate its support of the Chinese cultural event.

USCCAKK president Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen led her committee to call on Mayor Datuk Nordin Siman yesterday to brief him on the Mid-Autumn Festival and lantern parade competition which will be held at Gaya Street on September 15 (Sunday).

Nordin said Kota Kinabalu is a racially diverse city where all cultures, including Chinese traditions, could flourish and thrive.

He said the Gaya Street Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival would not only enable other races to deepen their understanding of Chinese culture, but also help to promote Sabah’s tourism.

Nordin also praised Wong for her initiative and hard work in promoting and preserving Chinese cultures in the State.

In support of the event, the Mayor announced that City Hall would waive all the fees incurred for the festival.

During the courtesy call, Wong informed Nordin that the festival would be officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal, while Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide, and Kota Kinabalu member of parliament, Chan Foong Hin, would be invited as special guests.

Wong said Nordin was also invited as special guest for the event.