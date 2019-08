KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced today that Datuk Wee Hong Seng is the new mayor of Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

He also announced that former deputy chairman of Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) Clarence Ting has been appointed as the new chairman of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC).

Abang Johari also announced Datu Junaidi Reduan as the new Datuk Bandar of Kuching North City Hall (DBKU).

