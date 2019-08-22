Dayang to hold 10 more event in its QHSSE campaign

MIRI: Having collected 1.3 tonnes of rubbish last Saturday in its Marina Beach cleaning event, Dayang Enterprise plans to carry out 10 more events in its Quality, Health, Safety, Security, Environment) QHSSE 2019 Campaign.

Dayang Holding chairman Datuk James Ling said the campaign will include two charity events are part of their commitment to QHSSE

“This QHSSE launch is a way of honouring the legacy and adapting for the future. The theme for this year’s 2019 QHSSE Campaign is ‘Healthy Life, Safety Act, Quality Works’.

“Every scope of activity is a direct link with QHSSE, also it is one of the ways to show our commitment and ways to bring up awareness among the company’s staff and family members,” said Ling in statement yesterday.

“Oil and gas industry is a field that breathes the air of safety and eats the fruit of quality. Hence it is very important to develop a human capital that is well-versed in QHSSE procedure and awareness, thus enabling us to walk the talk even when it is under a very demanding working offshore environment and onshore expectation”, he said.

The events scheduled to held until October include the QHSSE soft launch in Miri and site launches in Bintulu, Kota Kinabalu, Labuan and offshore while the other events are Offshore QHSSE Pledge Competition, health talk, blood donation and futsal game.

Ling called for public support for their two charity events – Charity Golf Tournament in September and ‘Run for the Needy’ on October 27 – adding that the proceeds will be for Palliative Care Association of Miri and Gereja Methodist Tudan Miri Learning Centre.

“Dayang has constantly contributed to the various charitable bodies in Miri.

“The charity Run is one of the important highlights for this year; the aims are not only to instil health consciousness but also to nurture a compassionate heart for the needy, thus building a better loving and caring community,” he said.

Dayang targets 700 participants for the charity run.

For online registration access https://tinyurl.com/dygcharityrun2019 while walk-in registration can be made at Dayang HQ (Ivy Hee – 016-870-7838), Dayang Marine in Senadin (Douglas Foo – 019-8887488) and Dayang in Krokop (Lee Chung Kiong – 016-8783033).

Alternatively, those interested to take part can register at the booths set up at Imperial Mall on Aug 24-25 and Emart Riam on Aug 24-25 and Sept 14-15 and at Bintang Megamall (date to be announced soon) The early bird deadline is Aug 26 and the closing date is Oct 4.

Cash prizes ranging from RM100 to RM300 ringgit await the top 10 winners in the 10km Male and 10km Female categories.