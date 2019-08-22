Dr Jerip stays on in State Cabinet after shock departure from PSB

KUCHING: Datuk Dr Jerip Susil can heave a sigh of relief after he was retained in the minor State Cabinet reshuffle.

The question “Will Dr Jerip remain in the State Cabinet?” has been lingering in the minds of his supporters since he quit Party Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) early last month.

Chief Minister Abang Johari Tun Openg, who announced the reshuffle today following the resignation of PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh from all his ministerial post last month, retained the Mambong assemblyman as Assistant Minister of Transport .

Dr Jerip, when contacted, expressed his gratitude to the chief minister for retaining him in the State Cabinet.

“I would like to thank the chief minister for having trust in me. This is a very important ministry that will spearhead strategic development connecting major towns and areas of growth in Sarawak.

“The new mode of transportation, including riverine transportation, is expected to be introduced with the objective of leapfrogging development in the state,” he said.

Dr Jerip also congratulated Datuk Lee Kim Shin for his appointment to a full minister, saying Lee has plenty of experience after having served as an Assistant Minister of Transport and other ministries before.

He also expressed his thanks to Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing, whom he said had given him a lot of guidance and wisdom related to his portfolio.

Dr Jerip made headlines when he quit PSB, in which he was the deputy president, on July 11 and pledged his full support for Abang Johari’s leadership in Sarawak.

It is still unclear which GPS party Dr Jerip will join since his departure from PSB.