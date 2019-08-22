Dr Mahathir expected to reshuffle cabinet within a week

KUCHING: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected to reshuffle the Federal Cabinet within a week.

A source said recent unsettling events and the less-than-satisfactory performance of some members of the cabinet have prompted Dr Mahathir to tinker with the line up of his cabinet, 15 months after Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over Putrajaya.

The source disclosed that the prime minister had met DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu to discuss the reshuffle.

However, he has yet to meet PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim over the matter but will call for a meeting with PH component parties to finalise the change in the cabinet.

The reshuffle will see several senior politicians being drafted to strengthen the cabinet and several minsters replaced.

Veteran politician Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, the Jeli MP from Kelantan, is almost certain to be recruited by Dr Mahathir into his cabinet.

Popularly known as Tok Pa in his home state, Mustapa quit Umno on Sept 18 last year and joined Bersatu on Oct 26.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi, the Silam MP from Warisan, is expected to be replaced.

Another minister who would likely be replaced is the Women chief of Bersatu Datuk Seri Rina Harun who heads the Ministry of Rural Development.

There is no indication that Dr Mahathir intends to hand over power to Anwar in the near future, so it is likely that PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah would retain her Deputy Prime Minister post to placate the party.

The prime minister will have to make his move before three significant dates — National Day on Aug 31, Malaysia Day on Sept 16 and the presentation of the 2020 budget on Oct 11.