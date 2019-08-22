Dr Sim: Wee’s appointment as MBKS mayor not a sign of post returning to SUPP

KUCHING: Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian is of the opinion that Dato Wee Hong Seng’s appointment as the new Kuching City South Council (MBKS) mayor does not mean that the post has gone back to SUPP.

Although Wee is a SUPP member, the new mayor is again a non-political appointee, Dr Sim said, and he was confident that Wee was the best person for the job and will bring a breath of fresh air to the city’s administration.

Dr Sim pointed out that Wee’s seven years of experience as a member of Kuching City North Commission (DBKU) will be vital to forging a greater working relationship between Kuching City South and Kuching City North.

“He brings fresh air (to the administration). DBKU and MBKS are twins, so they need to work hand-in-hand.

“I would like to thank Dato James Chan for doing a fantastic job for the last 11 years as MBKS mayor, and now I am looking forward to younger people to do the job; there has been so much speculation. I am so happy that the chief minister has selected the best person for the job,” said Dr Sim, who is also the minister in charge of MBKS.

He was met by the media after he joined a press conference today where Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced Wee, 57, as the new mayor of MBKS to replace Chan whose term expires on Aug 31.

Prior to that, there had been intense speculations on whether SUPP will get the post back.

“Dato Wee Hong Seng is a SUPP member. (His appointment as mayor) is not so much (about the post going) back to SUPP. We want to select the best person to do the job. It is good that SUPP has many members to choose from. And so it is important we choose the right person for the job,” added Dr Sim.

The MBKS mayor’s post was held by politicians nominated by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) from 1988 (the year Kuching was elevated to a city) until 2006 when SUPP lost badly in Kuching during the state election that year.

Former Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) controller the late Chong Ted Tsiung became the first non-politician appointed as MBKS mayor in 2006.

He was then succeeded by Chan, who was general manager of Harwood Timber Sdn Bhd, in 2008. His term was due to expire on Dec 31 last year but was extended.

Wee, who is also president of Sarawak Body Building Association and chairman of India Street Pedestrian Mall, could not be reached for comments at press time.

On another matter, Dr Sim was happy that the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman post has gone back to SUPP. This is because the new chairman Clarence Ting is SUPP Pelawan branch chairman.

“SUPP is very happy that it was approved by the cabinet after it was endorsed by the TYT (Yang Di Pertua Negri). In Sibu, we need a strong chairman who has new ways of doing things,” he added.