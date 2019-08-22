Ex-sprint king Watson joins pupils in healthy lifestyle push

MIRI: Former national sprint king Watson Nyambek was the star of the show at SK Lutong’s ‘Health Day’ event yesterday, joining some 800 pupils and teachers in various activities.

He spoke on his journey to becoming the nation’s top sprinter, including representing Malaysia in two Olympic Games, before joining teachers and pupils in an hour-long Zumba session led by qualified Zumba instructor Fazri Salleh from SK Sungai Sebatu, Subis.

“In sports, success comes with high discipline not only in training, but all aspects including having a balanced diet – eating food that is healthy.

“As for the rewards, it is not just winning the race, but being there especially for the first time like in the Olympic Games – the highest level of sporting event – is already an achievement. I have seen many athletes who cried for joy even before competing, because they feel they had achieved their first target,” he said.

The official launch saw Watson break a block of ice to retrieve a packet of milk inside, which signified a healthy lifestyle.

Other activities held during the day were a talk on communicable diseases by Assistant Health Officer (Environment) Beatrice Kong from the Health Department office here, and an exhibition on balanced diet.

SK Lutong headmaster Saufie Sa’ait in his address said the Health Day 2019 event was a continuation of the Education Ministry’s 3K (Cleanliness, Health and Safety) and MyDMBS (Drink.Move.Be Strong) programmes, and has been held since 1991.

“Our school also has a smart partnership with the Health Department where in recent years they have been conducting surveys on obesity among students.

“So this event is a continuation of the 3K and MyDMBS progrmmes to educate our students and staff on efforts to improve the quality of the surroundings to boost fitness levels, while emphasising on cleanliness, health and safety,” he said.

Ultimately, he said the programme is designed to impact students’ development, the school’s physical environment, academic performances and students’ attendance, adding: “With a healthy body and mind, work can be done easily.”